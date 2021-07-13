Chris Hemsworth Had a Secret Cameo in ‘Loki’ Episode 5
The following post contains a small SPOILER for Loki Episode 5. And by small, we mean it refers to a tiny frog with the power of Thor. The penultimate episode of Loki was littered with Marvel Easter eggs, as Loki and Sylvie wandered “The Void,” a place at the end of time filled with the detritus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The highlights included a “Qeng Tower” and a Thanos helicopter. The cameos included an appearance by “Throg,” the version of the God of Thunder who also happens to be a frog. (Comics are weird.)k923.fm
Comments / 0