Alexandra Kay’s New Single ‘How Do We Go’ Passed Its First Test [Listen]

Luke Bryan has something special in store for his newlywed friends Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Speaking with PEOPLE about Rise Before Sunrise, his new digital series with Fendt, the country titan, 45, said that he has an "embarrassing" gift that he plans on giving to the married couple. "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," he said about their intimate Oklahoma nuptials, before confessing that he has "started [his] mental wedding gift soirée.” "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there," he continued. "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it."