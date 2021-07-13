Cancel
Alexandra Kay's New Single 'How Do We Go' Passed Its First Test [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
Singer Alexandra Kay appreciates her social media following on a personal level and for their collective opinions on music she's working on. A demo of her new song "How Do We Go" first appeared on TikTok in the spring, and her nearly two million followers loved it. She tells Taste...

ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/
