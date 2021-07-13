Southeastern Legal Foundation Attorney Cece O’Leary Gives Updates as Judge Rules American Rescue Act Unconstitutional

It's another setback for DREAMers. They are the young undocumented migrants who were brought to the United States as children and were protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA. Last week, a federal judge in Texas ruled that DACA, which began during the Obama administration, was unconstitutional, jeopardizing thousands of new applications for legal status. One of those applicants is Karla Mercado Dorado, a 19-year-old in Virginia, and she joins me now. Welcome to the program.