Nashville, TN

Southeastern Legal Foundation Attorney Cece O’Leary Gives Updates as Judge Rules American Rescue Act Unconstitutional

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed attorney with the Southeastern Legal Foundation, Cece O’Leary, who gave updates on the pending USDA lawsuit as judge rules American Rescue Act unconstitutional.

Related
Congress & CourtsNPR

DACA Applicant Comments On Federal Judge Ruling The Program Unconstitutional

It's another setback for DREAMers. They are the young undocumented migrants who were brought to the United States as children and were protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA. Last week, a federal judge in Texas ruled that DACA, which began during the Obama administration, was unconstitutional, jeopardizing thousands of new applications for legal status. One of those applicants is Karla Mercado Dorado, a 19-year-old in Virginia, and she joins me now. Welcome to the program.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Rules Second Amendment Applies to 18-Year-Olds, Ruling May Impact Tennessee Constitutional Carry Law

A federal judge in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a Virginia federal judge’s ruling upholding the federal Gun Control Act of 1968. The decision by the judge strikes down the law that prevents federally licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns or handgun ammunition to adults under the age of 21 — allowing 18-year-olds to purchase handguns.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

State Rep. Chris Todd Talks Southern Legislative Conference and His Term Limit Resolution

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Tennessee State Representative (R), Chris Todd of Jackson to the newsmakers line to discuss the recent Southern Legislative Conference and the potential of passing his resolution regarding U.S. term limits.
Georgia StateNew York Post

Georgia Democratic congressman arrested in voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and eight others were arrested Thursday after they took part in a voting rights protest that illegally blocked the door of a Senate office building on Capitol Hill. Johnson, 66, who has represented a majority-African American district east of Atlanta since 2007, tweeted that he was...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Arkansas Abortion Ban Ruled Unconstitutional by Federal Judge

A federal judge in Arkansas blocked a state law classifying virtually any abortion as a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, calling the statute “categorically unconstitutional” under a half-century of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Judge Kristine G. Baker issued a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction late...
tennesseestar.com

Chauvin Judge Will Not Change Memo, Despite Prosecutor Demands

Judge Peter Cahill announced that he will not change the memo regarding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested that Cahill change the memo to reflect the supposed trauma that the young girls experienced. As was reported on FOX 9, Judge Cahill has declined Ellison’s request to change the wording of the memo.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Want to evaluate Donald Trump's judgment? Listen to Donald Trump

“One of the things I have is really good judgment,” former President Trump claimed. “I think I have a really good temperament. ... I certainly have a great relationship with people. I get along with everybody.” During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged he would appoint “the very best people” to his Cabinet and administration.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Casey MichelTom Barrack suggests Trump's White House was even more vulnerable than we thought

On early Tuesday morning, federal authorities dropped a bombshell: According to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had been trying to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the United Arab Emirates and then subtly attempting to maneuver former President Donald Trump toward UAE goals.
Oklahoma StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Oklahoma reels after Supreme Court ruling on Indian tribes

Kyle Willis hadn't seen Kimberly Graham in years, since the day she was sentenced to 107 years in prison after she drunkenly plowed her truck into a group of motorcyclists in Tulsa, killing five people, including his mother and stepfather. So it was a shock when he saw her at...

