Carol Swain Says Facebook Has Shadow Banned Her Politically Conservative Posts

Carol Swain said Facebook staff members shadow banned her last week and restricted her from communicating her ideas to her more than 77,000 of her social media followers. “Shadow banning” occurs when someone posts something and that same person can see what he or she published on a social media network. No other person, however, can see or respond to the post. Swain said she saw her published posts and asked her friends if they also saw what she posted. They did not.