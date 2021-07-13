Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia Closes Admissions at Five State Mental Health Hospitals

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive of Virginia’s eight state-owned adult mental health hospitals will be closed to new admissions temporarily, due to staff shortages. On Friday, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Allison Land sent a letter announcing the shortages, citing 1,547 direct patient support staff vacancies out of about 5,500 state staff, with 108 resignations occurring in the past two weeks. Contract staff are also leaving, due to “unrelenting stress, required overtime,” and a “dangerous environment.”

