In an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections, California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly. Plus, an Encinitas mother who lost her son to opioid addiction reacts to the potential multi-billion dollar settlement with opioid manufacturers. Also, Aaron Harvey was arrested in 2014 under a controversial gang law for crimes he had nothing to do with. The charges were dropped, and now he's a UC Berkeley graduate. And, a preview of San Diego author Chris Baron’s new novel, "The Magical Imperfect,” about the friendship of two young outcasts as they navigate ancestry, illness, magic and the earth cracked open.