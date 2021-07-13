Cancel
TV tonight: Ray Mears leaves Britain for a forage around China

By Phil Harrison, Ammar Kalia, Hannah J Davies and Damon Wise, Hannah Verdier
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago

Wild China With Ray Mears

7.30pm, ITV

Foraging and wilderness survival expert Ray Mears is back in his khaki shorts and away from his usual British roaming grounds on a trip to China, where he explores the country’s vast natural habitats. We begin by looking at nature in the city with a stop in Beijing. Mears explores how a tree-planting scheme has brought some much-needed greenery to the capital, while at the Nanhaizi nature reserve he observes the strangely proportioned Pere David deer before heading to the Great Wall of China. Ammar Kalia

Holby City
7.50pm, BBC One

Times are tense as the hospital continues to struggle in special measures. Ange springs a surprise on her daughter Chloe – and, once the Holby meddling team mobilise, her news reaches Josh, too. Regular customer Delroy returns in pain and Carole is brought in with a burn. Hannah Verdier

Forensics: The Real CSI
9pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0psN_0av6Lsl600
Lab on wheels ... Drew Birtles in his forensics van. Photograph: Ryan McNamara/BBC/Blast! Films

The fascinating crime scene investigation series continues to offer an insight into this most enigmatic branch of law enforcement. Here, Drew Birtles looks for evidence after a woman alleges that a visiting engineer has indecently exposed himself. Her word against his? Apparently not. Phil Harrison

Cooking With the Stars
9pm, ITV

Emma Willis and Tom Allen helm this new celebrity cookathon, as stars team up with professional chefs for a culinary baptism of fire (or perhaps, in some cases, just a kitchen fire). Reality TV regulars Denise van Outen and Johnny Vegas are among those taking part in the head-to-heads and blind tasting challenges. Hannah J Davies

Walking Tudor England

9pm, 5Select

Prof Suzannah Lipscomb traces the history of the Tudor dynasty on foot in this six-part series. She begins by walking the coast from Southsea to Southampton and encountering Old Portsmouth, the home of Henry VIII’s naval force, before considering the legacy of Sir Francis Drake. AK

Philly DA: Breaking the Law

10.40pm, BBC Four

Krasner sets about trying to end life sentences for juveniles in this week’s double bill of the illuminating documentary series. His team begins by analysing individual cases to look for possible opportunities for leniency before his support of legal injection clinics kicks off a battle with the Philadelphia police. AK

Film choice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNVJq_0av6Lsl600
Secrets ... Jessie Buckley and Johnny Flynn in Beast. Photograph: Bac Films/Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock

Beast (Michael Pearce, 2017) 11.25pm, Film4
The shadow of the real-life Beast of Jersey looms large over this chilly fictional tale of amour fou. Jessie Buckley is the wide-eyed island girl with a headful of secrets, while Johnny Flynn is the handsome stranger who looks as if he’s good-bad, but may actually be evil. Michael Pearce’s debut keeps us guessing. Damon Wise

Live sport

Cricket: England v Pakistan 12.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket. Final match in the three-match ODI series from Edgbaston.

Cycling: Tour de France 1pm, ITV4. Coverage of stage 16 racing from El Pas de la Casa to Saint-Gaudens.

Athletics: The British grand prix 7pm, BBC Two. Diamond League meeting at Gateshead.

