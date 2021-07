As American citizens pressure politicians to create more defining lines for what is or is not a hate crimes, a 19-year-old reportedly faces some serious charges. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rise in hate crimes against Asian communities and certain civil rights organizations hope that Congress will make moves to declare certain "Karen" antics and behaviors rooted in bigotry as crimes motivated by racism. While those topics continue to be debated by the public and politicians, 19-year-old Lauren Gibson has been arrested for a hate crime after stomping on a "Back The Blue" sign.