Crom Carmichael: ‘Republicans Need to Learn How to Use Government to Further an Agenda for All Americans’

Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to discuss two articles from The Wall Street Journal and came to the conclusion that Republicans need to learn how to make better use of the government in helping their constituents.