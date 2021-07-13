Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White House, TN

White House Backs Teachers Unions, Critical Race Theory Curricula

By RealClearWire
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration signaled its support for the teaching of “anti-racism” curriculum in public schools Friday, wading into an ongoing culture war over critical race theory playing out on cable news and in school board meetings across the nation. Asked about a recent decision by the National Education Association to throw its weight behind controversial progressive teachings about race, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told RealClearPolitics that President Biden believes “kids should learn about our history” including the view that “there is systemic racism that is still impacting society today.”Psaki continued that the president and the First Lady, who is also a life-long educator, believe that “there are many dark moments, and there is not just slavery and racism in our history.”“And he believes, as I believe, as a parent of children, that kids should learn about our history. So as a spouse of an educator,” the press secretary added, “he continues to believe that children should learn not just the good, but also the challenging parts of our history, and that’s part of what we’re talking about here, even as it’s become politically charged.”

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Race#Curricula#White People#Republicans#Twitter#The White House#Conservatives#Crt#Nea#The Associated Press#Aft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsKOMU

Hawley introduces bill to push back on critical race theory

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has introduced the Love America Act, a bill that aims to "promote patriotism in education and fight back against critical race theory classes in K-12 education." The bill would require all schools and school districts that receive federal funding to ensure students are...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Critical Race Theory and the threat to Democrats

Despite the left’s insistence, Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a dangerous wedge issue for Democrats. By focusing on one group, it threatens to alienate other groups that Democrats depend on. Due to the zero-sum nature of American politics, even small shifts yield big results. Something as big as CRT could produce more than small shifts.
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t let Randi Weingarten whitewash her role in school closures

If your child didn’t attend school regularly last year, Randi Weingarten is likely the reason why. No wonder why the American Federation of Teachers boss has launched a soft-focus rehabilitation campaign in the media. Her p.r. people are working overtime to make us forget that no single public actor has done more to hurt kids, and education overall, in the last year.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Media, critical race theory and one serious disconnect

Critical race theory (CRT) and education in the United States as a whole is shaping up to be a huge campaign issue for 2022 and 2024. And that's terrible news for Democrats. Recent polling backs up this perspective. Exhibit A: A recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll found 61 percent of registered...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden will back local vaccine mandates

Following Fauci’s comments calling for more local vaccine mandates, Jen Psaki said the Biden administration won’t issue broader federal mandates. This follows South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s pushback against vaccine outreach campaigns. The CDC says 67.7 percent of American adults have had at least one COVID-19 shot. The Biden administration...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
POTUSFox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What Sarah Sanders gets wrong about the Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Here's the headline out of an op-ed Sarah Sanders wrote in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Sunday: She got vaccinated "a few months ago" against the Covid-19 virus. Which is a good thing! Sanders, the former White House press secretary and front-runner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Arkansas next year, is a high-profile figure among Republicans both in her home state and nationally.

Comments / 1

Community Policy