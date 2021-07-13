Cancel
Shrier: ‘Aw Shucks Conservatives’ Are Handing America Over to the Woke

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth meek “aw shucks” conservatives and “chest thumpers” conservatives are handing America over to woke activists, author Abigail Shrier claimed in a Monday Substack. The journalist and author highlighted the successful work of anti-Critical Race Theory writer Christopher Rufo, who Shrier praised for speaking not to elites, but to Americans, by “gathering evidence and pointing out the glaring harm in clear, unapologetic (but never crass or rude) language.”

