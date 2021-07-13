Selling A Vehicle? Gephardt Reveals Common Misstep That Could Leave You In A Legal Lurch

LEGAL NOTICE Abandoned Vehicle Auction The Grand Traverse County SheriffÂ's Office and Traverse City Police Department will be auctioning abandoned vehicles. The auction will take place at the Law Enforcement Center located at 851 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, on , July 20, 2021 at 8:00am. Please contact the listed towing company for inquires. Brickyard Towing, 1721 Park Drive, Traverse City, MI: 2004 Chevrolet Impala 2003 Chrysler Town and Country 1997 Mazda ProtÃ©gÃ© 2003 Mitsubishi Galant 2005 Honda CRV (TCPD) 2002 Toyota Highlander (TCPD) 2005 Ford Escape (TCPD) TC TOWING, 697 Mizar Ct., Traverse City, MI 2012 Hyundai Elantra KENTS GARAGE, 233 Pearl St., Kingsley, MI 2005 Ford F150 All vehicles sold as is with no warranty. Bids accepted will need to satisfy towing and storage charges. July 16, 2021-1T570865.
Comments / 0