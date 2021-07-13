Selling A Vehicle? Gephardt Reveals Common Misstep That Could Leave You In A Legal Lurch

Sued by his neighbors, the driver will pay damages for his loud and reckless driving. Most neighborhoods have that guy—the one that drives a fully sick lowered car with an ear-splitting exhaust, capable of waking up all but the soundest sleeper when they cruise around the streets. Often, it's just one of those things you learn to live with in the suburbs, but for some, it can be altogether too much. Back in May, we reported the case of Bryan Hillman, aka @staticb1tch, who was being sued by his neighbors for disturbing the peace. Those lawsuits have gone to trial, and Hillman is out over $5000, reports Tire Meets Road.