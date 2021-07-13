Crom Carmichael on Former Detroit Chief of Police James Craig and His Potential Run Against Incumbent Whitmer
Live from Music Row Monday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to discuss the potential run for governor of Michigan by former police chief James Craig and the challenges he’ll face.tennesseestar.com
Comments / 0