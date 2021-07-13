Cancel
Environment

Red Tide Resurging Along Tampa Bay Coastline

By Grant Holcomb
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Tide is hitting the Tampa Bay area and this flare-up predated Tropical Storm Elsa, although the storm might have increased its severity. According to Tampa area officials, 15,000 dead fish were collected on July 9 alone, and over a total of 25,000 dead fish have been collected in the 10 days leading up to the 9th. St. Petersburg officials have over 120 employees working to remove dead fish, while the numbers are increasing daily.

