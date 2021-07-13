Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Ohio Abortion Clinic Threw Dismembered Baby in Dumpster, Pro-Life Group Claims

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pro-life group has accused an Ohio abortion facility of throwing a dismembered, aborted baby away in a dumpster. Ohio Right to Life said Wednesday it found the remains of an aborted baby at about 17 weeks gestation discarded in dumpster behind Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) abortion clinic. The clinic, which has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, denied that it improperly disposed of fetal remains.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 64

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Abortion Law#Pro Life#Pro Life Group#Ohio Women S Center#Neowc#Ohio Right To Life#Dcnf#The Akron Beacon Journal#Republican#Planned Parenthood#Ohio Abortion Clinic#Northeast Ohio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Anti-abortion movement eyes its holy grail

Anti-abortion advocates are hoping that their holy grail could finally be within reach, cheering Mississippi's new push to get the Supreme Court to overturn the 48-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. While the state's maximalist arguments against the landmark abortion rights ruling may not prevail even with conservatives holding a 6-3...
Ohio StateFox 19

ACLU’s ‘Abortion is legal in Ohio’ billboard takes aim at Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio bought billboard space in Lebanon to remind “Ohioans that abortion is legal in the state.”. The billboard at SR-48 and Mason Morrow Millgrove Road comes two months after the Lebanon City Council voted to make abortions illegal in the town.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

The Pro-life myth

In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Howard Haupt tries to paint a pretty picture of the so-called Pro-life Campaign Against Women (“Napans committed to 40 Days for Life campaign,” July 12). Their denying that women have a right to choose is not mentioned, let alone respected in any of their literature.
Women's HealthWashington Examiner

Abortion isn’t as popular as people think. The law just might catch up

One look at popular culture and you’d guess abortion was not only moral but necessary, even noble. The Twitter account “Shout Your Abortion” tweeted Friday about abortion as “self-care” — as if pregnancy were a trauma and carrying a baby were akin to PTSD. The same day, Planned Parenthood Action bemoaned the dwindling supply of abortion providers in America.
Congress & Courtslc.org

BREAKING: This Case Could End Genocide

Liberty Counsel joined the state of Mississippi with a powerful amicus brief to bring down Roe v. Wade, the detestable 1973 abortion case. Our brief just filed at the Supreme Court rips the racist, eugenic ideology Charles Darwin unleashed in his book Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life (emphasis added). If anything in our culture should be canceled, it is this dark ideology, and with it—Planned Parenthood and its vast network of abortion mills.
Ohio Statewvxu.org

Controversial Abortion Bill Is Reintroduced In Ohio Legislature

A bill that would require abortion clinics to give women information about how to possibly reverse medication-induced procedures died in the last General Assembly. But it’s been brought back for another shot at passage. Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) is sponsoring the bill, which mandates clinics provide information on how...
LawSentinel

US law encourages lawsuits against abortion clinics – 07/25/2021 – world

Encouraged by increasingly conservative justice, US states have adopted a record number of anti-abortion measures this year. According to the Guttmacher Institute, which specializes in reproductive law, there were 90 restrictions in the first half of the year, exceeding the 2011 total. One measure, in particular, has caught the nation’s...
Women's HealthThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Abortion relies on ugly claim

I am a Christian, and I try to look at local and world events through the lens of my faith. When I am successful in doing so, I better understand underlying causes from a historical, long-term perspective. Everything is becoming political. In the midst of that, it is good to...
Women's Healthtimesexaminer.com

Vinings, Chamblee, Alpharetta, Warner Robins, Columbus, and Augusta Join 60+ Cities for National Pro-Life Bridges Day to Declare 'Abortion Takes a Human Life'

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Friday, July 16, Georgia Right to Life is coordinating pro-life volunteers to hold two large banners on bridges over six highways in Georgia, reaching commuters in both directions of traffic with the message that "Abortion takes a human life." The groups will hold their banners on the overpass as part of National Pro-Life Bridges Day, taking place in 63 cities throughout the United States.
Congress & CourtsThe Ada News

SCOTUS will hear pro-life case

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) has announced they will hear Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health in the Fall of 2021. The case involves a 15-week abortion ban law passed by Mississippi in 2018. The Oklahoma legislature passed a similar law this year and it was signed into law by Governor Stitt. There are 1,200 abortion restriction laws across the U.S.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas Pro-Life Law, Calls It ‘Imminent Threat’ to Women

A federal judge blocked a pro-life law Tuesday that would have banned almost all abortions in Arkansas, calling the law an “imminent threat” to women seeking abortions. Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction blocking authorities from enforcing the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act until she issues a final ruling, according to the Washington Post. The law was set to go into effect July 28.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Viewpoint: Abortion issue is not at all muddy

First, unborn children are genetically unique, living human beings. Second, it is wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human being. Therefore, abortion is wrong. This is not muddy at all. In his recent column, Lloyd Omdahl employs a tactic often used by pro-abortion advocates: muddy the issue by distracting from...

Comments / 64

Community Policy