Ohio Abortion Clinic Threw Dismembered Baby in Dumpster, Pro-Life Group Claims

Liberty Counsel joined the state of Mississippi with a powerful amicus brief to bring down Roe v. Wade, the detestable 1973 abortion case. Our brief just filed at the Supreme Court rips the racist, eugenic ideology Charles Darwin unleashed in his book Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life (emphasis added). If anything in our culture should be canceled, it is this dark ideology, and with it—Planned Parenthood and its vast network of abortion mills.