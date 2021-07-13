Ohio Abortion Clinic Threw Dismembered Baby in Dumpster, Pro-Life Group Claims
A pro-life group has accused an Ohio abortion facility of throwing a dismembered, aborted baby away in a dumpster. Ohio Right to Life said Wednesday it found the remains of an aborted baby at about 17 weeks gestation discarded in dumpster behind Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) abortion clinic. The clinic, which has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, denied that it improperly disposed of fetal remains.tennesseestar.com
