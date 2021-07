There were many outstanding figures worthy of recognition this past week. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Sen. Rand Paul during a hearing on Tuesday that the Kentucky Republican didn’t know what he was talking about when he accused the National Institutes of Health of funding research that resulted in the coronavirus pandemic. “And I want to say that officially,” Fauci declared to the amusement of many tired of the persistent Paul’s unfounded accusations and belly-aching about lifesaving pandemic restrictions.