Investing in the Community: Mowing program returns to help give teens way to earn money
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One way community leaders are hoping to combat youth gun violence is by putting money in their pockets by giving an old program a second chance. Neighborhoods United Cincinnati raised over $5,000 to replace mowers stolen from the Evanston Youth Lawn Mowing Program. Now, 12 teens will have brand new mowers to run their own business this summer while providing a service to the community.local12.com
