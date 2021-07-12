Another Jump: Idaho Gas Prices Continue to Climb, Now Sitting at $3.58 Per Gallon Average

BOISE - The Idaho Powerball will soon see some new changes as the popular lottery game moves into its third decade in the Gem State. The new features will include the addition of a third draw added each week, a bump in ticket price from $2 to $3, and bigger winning experiences. Sales in the new Powerball game begin on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The first drawing with the new features will be on Monday, August 23, 2021.