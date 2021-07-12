Cancel
Idaho State

Another Jump: Idaho Gas Prices Continue to Climb, Now Sitting at $3.58 Per Gallon Average

Big Country News
 16 days ago
BOISE - Road trip season is off and running, taking gas prices along for the ride. According to AAA, today’s average price to fill up in Idaho is $3.58 per gallon, which is nine cents more than a week ago and 30 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.15, which is two cents more than a week ago and seven cents more than a month ago.

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
#Gas Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Western States#Boise Road#Aaa#Franklin
