Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Summer Camps Seeing Surge of COVID-19 Cases

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0av6J9Ua00

The U.S. is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 cases at summer camps recently.

Health experts are worried that the surge could be a sign of what’s to come during the school year next fall.

In particular, they’re seeing cases at camps in states with low vaccination rates.

Cases across the nation have surged 60% in the past two weeks, from 12,000 a day to 19,500.

Experts say the more contagious Delta variant and not enough people being vaccinated are to blame.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#The Surge#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Lancaster County, NELincoln Journal Star

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge in Lancaster County

Local officials are pleading with residents to get a COVID-19 vaccination if they haven't already, as cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply over the past few weeks. More than 67% of Lancaster County residents 16 and older are now fully vaccinated, which is among the highest rates of any county in the state, but it has not been enough to prevent a surge in cases due largely to the delta variant of the disease.
Public Healthbrproud.com

LDH: COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated individuals surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) warns of a COVID-19 surge in unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated individuals. The state is seeing an increase in cases — 200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since May 19, according to LDH. Additionally, out of these cases, 94% were individuals not fully vaccinated.
Public HealthStatesboro Herald

CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students in schools

NEW YORK — Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

ND Sees Massive Increase In COVID-19 Cases

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is seeing a massive increase in delta variant COVID-19 cases. The state experienced a 19-hundred-percent jump in the last week. State health officials say the delta variant is possible 60 to 80-percent more infectious than previous strains. North Dakota has the eleventh lowest vaccination rate in the nation at just under 40-percent.
Memphis, TNWREG

Memphis hospitals expand COVID units as area sees new surge in cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Hospital is expanding the COVID units at its different hospitals around Memphis, preparing for what’s to come and what it’s already seeing. In a statement, Methodist said it’s experiencing “a sharp increase in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Our nimbleness allows us to implement plans to expand our COVID-19 capacity in each facility to best meet the needs of our community.”
Public Healthourcommunitynow.com

Masks Not Needed for Fully Vaccinated Students and Staff

New school rules will be in place for the school year. With vaccinations available in the U.S. for anyone 12 years old and older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has altered its guidelines for students who will be returning to schools later this year. Before, the guidelines...
Kidsmycbs4.com

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends masks for anyone older than 2

The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending anyone over the age of 2 wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, when the new school year begins this year. The new guidance issued on Monday, is called a "layered approach," the AAP also recommended that all school staff wears masks when in-person learning returns this year.
KidsWTHI

Child cases of Covid-19 are rising as schools gear up to reopen. But vaccines for the youngest are still months away

New Covid-19 cases among children are back on the rise after months of declines, just as schools across the United States are gearing up to reopen in a few weeks. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said Tuesday more than 23,550 child cases of Covid were reported between July 8 and 15 -- nearly double what was being reported in late June. Child age ranges vary by state, according to the group's most recent report, with more than half of states defining children as anyone 19 or younger, and two states -- Utah and Florida -- limiting the range to anyone 14 or younger.
SciencePosted by
The Hill

Vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms, CDC advises

The new guidance applies to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. However, only those 12 and older in the U.S. are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The guidelines do not advise schools to mandate shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible students and do not offer recommendations for how schools can track which students are vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy