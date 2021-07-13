Summer Camps Seeing Surge of COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 cases at summer camps recently.

Health experts are worried that the surge could be a sign of what’s to come during the school year next fall.

In particular, they’re seeing cases at camps in states with low vaccination rates.

Cases across the nation have surged 60% in the past two weeks, from 12,000 a day to 19,500.

Experts say the more contagious Delta variant and not enough people being vaccinated are to blame.