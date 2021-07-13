Shreveport first responders undergoing crisis intervention training
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department and Fire Department leaders detailed the 40 hour mental health training that some first responders have completed so far. During a news conference on Monday's press conference how the training was part of the city's #SaferShreveport campaign. The goal is to prepare first responders to handle situations with people who are undergoing a mental health crisis.www.westcentralsbest.com
Comments / 0