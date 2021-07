Chadron’s First National Bank-Omaha Seniors may have lost a nail-biter at Sidney on Tuesday night last week, but they won another over Alliance at home the following night. Sidney held off the Nationals 5-4 in the first game. The Cheyenne County team scored three runs in the first inning and led all the way, but Chadron scored two runs in the top of the seventh to pull within one run before the game ended on an unusual call.