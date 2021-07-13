Cancel
Baseball

‘Polar Bear’ Pete Alonso Is Home Run King Again

By Michael Nebbia
metsmerizedonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Alonso represented the Mets at Coors Field on Monday night in Denver for the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, hoping to defend his title from two years ago. He put on a show in the first round with 35 home runs in his matchup against Royals catcher Salvador Perez, then soundly ousted division rival Juan Soto in the semifinals. Then he faced his toughest task in the finals against the inspiring story of the Derby in the Orioles’ Trey Mancini.

