Keldon Gross, 81, of Halfway, died March 12, 2021. A celebration of his life and reception will take place Saturday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Lions Hall in Halfway. Keldon was the second child of Clifford and Marjorie Gross. He was a 1958 graduate of Pine Valley Union High. Keldon married Barbara Ourada in 1959 and they had three wonderful children together: Kelly, Kelvin and Clifford. Keldon was drafted into the US Army in 1961 and during his service the family lived in Alaska and Colorado. He was always near the mountains. Upon his discharge from the Army, the family moved to Klamath Falls. While in Klamath Falls he enrolled at Oregon Institute of Technology and earned a degree in diesel mechanics. Shortly after, his marriage ended. Keldon didn’t give up though. He worked hard and relied on his Heavenly Father to sustain him.