Times’ restaurant of the summer implodes over ‘colonialism’

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt went from “restaurant of the summer” to “not woke enough” in just 24 hours. One day after celebrated Brooklyn rooftop restaurant Outerspace received a glowing review in the New York Times, the chefs and general manager all walked out. One chef issued a scathing denunciation of the eatery’s fashion-world owners, accusing them of misogyny, a “colonial” attitude toward the food and their employees, and “skimming” bar proceeds.

