What to do with your money amid deficits, inflation and economic growth

With the U.S. economy growing at 6.4 percent and current inflation estimated at 2.3 percent, investors are left to wonder what is happening. Are we too late to invest? Are we too early? Is this an inflationary economy? Is it a Goldilocks economy (not too hot, not too cold)? Where should we invest? In precious metals? Bitcoin? What about bonds, stocks or commodities? Where does the COVID-19 virus fit into this scenario? These are all pertinent questions, for which there are no simple answers.