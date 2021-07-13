Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

PRO Act called a 'game changer' by unions, and a threat to worker freedom by right-to-work advocates

legalnews.com
 14 days ago

Legislation’s impact could be most keenly felt by freelancers, temporary workers and independent contractors. Can a pandemic-savaged economy withstand more storms?. The PRO Act, a prospective legislative move currently under consideration in the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, as proposed would ban state right-to-work laws, require employers to provide personal employee information to unions, such as cell phone numbers and addresses, and make it harder for companies to legally hire gig workers.

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Richard Trumka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Unions#Labor Relations#Local Union#Pro Act#Labor And Pensions#Norris Mclaughlin#H R 842#Americans#Forbes#Upwork#The Afl Cio#Npr#The Pennsylvania Afl Cio#Abc#Hourigan Kluger Quinn#P C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Minot, NDINFORUM

Port: The PRO Act aims to enrich unions by exploiting workers

MINOT, N.D. — There is nothing wrong with labor organizations or the concept of collective bargaining. Labor unions can serve an important function amplifying the voices of workers, generally, and providing important benefits such as counsel and other protections to individual workers. There is something deeply wrong with forcing Americans...
Charleston, WVWOWK

Union members urge Senator Capito to support the PRO Act

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia union members held a rally outside of Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s offices in both Charleston and Martinsburg Thursday afternoon asking for her support in a labor rights bill. “If we don’t fight for these rights we’re going to lose them, and we’re going to...
Politicsthestand.org

‘Our calling now’ is to pass the PRO Act

At WSLC convention, Trumka and Brown urge continued advocacy to approve labor law reform. (July 22, 2021) — The presidents of the largest labor federations in Washington and the United States on Wednesday delivered hopeful messages to union members in the opening session of the 2021 Convention of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. But both challenged the hundreds of union delegates gathering via Zoom to double down on their advocacy to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, legislation to fix our nation’s broken labor laws and restore the freedom to join together in unions.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas Pro-Life Law, Calls It ‘Imminent Threat’ to Women

A federal judge blocked a pro-life law Tuesday that would have banned almost all abortions in Arkansas, calling the law an “imminent threat” to women seeking abortions. Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction blocking authorities from enforcing the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act until she issues a final ruling, according to the Washington Post. The law was set to go into effect July 28.
Labor Issuesabc10up.com

Upper Peninsula workers rally for PRO Act

Upper Peninsula workers showed their gratitude to Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters this afternoon. Members of the Upper Peninsula Regional Labor Federation (UPRLF) and other U.P. workers celebrated the Michigan senators voting for the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO, Act. The legislation supports workers and aims...
Flint, MIlegalnews.com

Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge listened this week to Flint residents who were victims of the city's lead-contaminated water, a step in determining whether she should sign off on a $641 million deal that would settle claims against the state of Michigan. More than a dozen people without lawyers...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WITF

Unemployed advocates call for benefits to be restored

(Pittsburgh) — Advocates for out-of-work Pennsylvanians rallied in downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday, calling on the state Department of Labor and Industry to reinstate unemployment benefits that they allege have been improperly halted for thousands of claimants. “You can’t cut them off without giving them a chance to fight for their benefits,...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Minot labor unions rally for federal PRO Act

Supporters of a congressional bill that would strengthen the rights of labor unions rallied at the Federal Building in Minot Wednesday evening. The Protecting our Right to Organize (PRO) Act passed the House and is now in the Senate. Union supporters gathered at the Federal Building to encourage Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., to support the bill.
Congress & Courtsmypanhandle.com

Emotional Dunn passionately advocates for ALLIES Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) – U.S. Representative Dr. Neal Dunn delivered an emotional speech on the House floor Thursday in support of legislation that will expedite visas for Afghan citizens who helped our military. “Please do not abandon friends of America, again,” Dunn said on the House floor. The ALLIES act...
Labor Issuesdclabor.org

Worker stories fail to budge Warner on PRO Act

As part of the AFL-CIO’s week of action for the PRO Act, NoVA Labor representatives from area unions – including ATU, IUOE, IBEW, UAW, UBC, IUPAT, and TNG -- met yesterday (photo above) with Zack Golden, Mark Warner's state director, and Bo Machayo, his northern Virginia director. Alfonzo Clements, a DASH bus driver from ATU Local 689, described how the 16-year campaign to unionize his bus company succeeded in lifting him and his co-workers out of poverty and into the middle class through collective bargaining. Sonia Luna from LiUNA 572 described how union-busting prevented the workers at Didlake from gaining the protection of a collective bargaining agreement, and one of the pro-union workers died from COVID without having been able to have a voice in safety measures. Despite these stories, Warner’s staff indicated that Senator Warner is still not willing to co-sponsor the PRO Act, one of only three Democratic senators who will not sign on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy