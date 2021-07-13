PRO Act called a 'game changer' by unions, and a threat to worker freedom by right-to-work advocates

As part of the AFL-CIO’s week of action for the PRO Act, NoVA Labor representatives from area unions – including ATU, IUOE, IBEW, UAW, UBC, IUPAT, and TNG -- met yesterday (photo above) with Zack Golden, Mark Warner's state director, and Bo Machayo, his northern Virginia director. Alfonzo Clements, a DASH bus driver from ATU Local 689, described how the 16-year campaign to unionize his bus company succeeded in lifting him and his co-workers out of poverty and into the middle class through collective bargaining. Sonia Luna from LiUNA 572 described how union-busting prevented the workers at Didlake from gaining the protection of a collective bargaining agreement, and one of the pro-union workers died from COVID without having been able to have a voice in safety measures. Despite these stories, Warner’s staff indicated that Senator Warner is still not willing to co-sponsor the PRO Act, one of only three Democratic senators who will not sign on.