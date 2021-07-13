PRO Act called a 'game changer' by unions, and a threat to worker freedom by right-to-work advocates
Legislation’s impact could be most keenly felt by freelancers, temporary workers and independent contractors. Can a pandemic-savaged economy withstand more storms?. The PRO Act, a prospective legislative move currently under consideration in the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, as proposed would ban state right-to-work laws, require employers to provide personal employee information to unions, such as cell phone numbers and addresses, and make it harder for companies to legally hire gig workers.legalnews.com
