Bronx, NY

‘Major gang war’ in Bronx leaving teens dead in the streets

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “major gang war” between ruthless Bronx crews that are fearless of cops has left a 13-year-old boy and two other teens dead in just the past five days, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Monday. “We can’t keep them in [jail], and they’re going after each other,’’ a high-ranking...

Comments / 22

Crime & Safety
Society
Bronx, NYNew York Post

