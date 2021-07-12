‘Major gang war’ in Bronx leaving teens dead in the streets

A 13-year-old kid was the “intended target” in a gang-related shooting in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement. Police said the teen was standing outside a cafe when the gunman got out of a dark sedan and shot the boy once in his chest and once in his leg. A worker at the cafe told the New York Daily News: “He came in, fell, and died in the restaurant... We didn’t see what happened, though.” The New York Times reports that the boy has been identified as Jaryan Elliot. Chief Rodney Harrison, the chief of department of the New York Police Department, wrote on Twitter: “Earlier today, at approximately 3:15 P.M., there was a gang-related shooting in the 48 Precinct’s Belmont section of the Bronx. The shooting led to the death of a 13-year-old who was the intended target.” There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.