Masks are worn in cautious sensibility

Citrus County Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were comments in Sound Off recently where the challenged among us say folks who still wear masks in public are living in fear. To begin with, we live in an area where many folks go unvaccinated because they are living in fear. It is truly sad so many among us are listening to the conspiracy theories that are being constantly spread on social media.

