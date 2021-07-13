Cancel
Video Games

Cryptofarm with thousands of PS4 Pros raided in Ukraine

By M. Moon
Engadget
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Security Service of Ukraine or SBU has discovered and raided a cryptocurrency mining farm that allegedly stole electricity from the country's power grid. But instead of finding computers, the agency found racks with thousands of PS4 Pros stacked vertically side-by-side. As reported by Kotaku, the Ukrainian authorities confiscated over 5,000 gaming-related devices — 3,800 of which were consoles — from a warehouse right next to (and formerly owned by) the Vinnytsiaoblenergo energy distribution company.

#Ps4#Cryptocurrency Mining#Cryptofarm#Ps4 Pros#Sbu#Ukrainian#The Kyiv Post
Decoding Putin's threat to Ukraine

On Monday, publishing a nearly 7,000-word essay, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukrainian leaders that they would "destroy their country" by moving closer to the West. As Putin put it, "All the tricks associated with the anti-Russia project are clear to us. And we will never allow our historical territories...
FIFADesign Taxi

Ukraine PS4 'Cryptomine' Was Actually Mining 'FIFA' Game Currency Instead

Image via JESHOOTS.COM / Unsplash (CC0) Last week, the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) shut down what was alleged to be the largest crypto farm in the country. It looked a little different from most mines, however, considering that instead of PCs, the miners were using PlayStation 4 units instead. The SBU seized over 3,800 consoles, including 500 video cards and 50 processors.
FIFACoinTelegraph

Seized PS4 consoles in Ukraine used for FIFA accounts, not crypto mining

Last week, Cointelegraph reported on the seizure of 3,800 PlayStation consoles allegedly being used to mine cryptocurrency. The confiscated gaming units were among a stash of hardware discovered by Ukrainian authorities during a raid on a farmhouse accused of tampering with electric meters to steal power from the local grid.
Video Gamescoingeek.com

3,800 PS4 consoles seized from alleged Ukraine illegal mining farm

Ukrainian police have seized 5,000 mining rigs, among them 3,800 PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles from an alleged illegal digital currency block reward mining operation. According to local authorities, the operation used over $250,000 in stolen electricity monthly. Ukraine's counterintelligence unit, the Secret Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the raid and...
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime's resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter "a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people." He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged "like viruses." He praised the party's "courage to fight and fortitude to win," making the CCP "invincible." He committed to expanding and modernizing the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese "sovereignty, security, and development interests." He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward "Taiwan independence," therefore, will be met with force.
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
The Hill

US troops in Syria come under 'indirect fire attack'

U.S. forces in eastern Syria came under indirect fire on Saturday, though no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to Reuters. A U.S. defense official told Reuters that that the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is believed to have been part of a campaign carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
How the Chinese Communist Party is infiltrating local US government

One of the more dramatic political news stories of the past year was when a young, attractive woman named Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) was revealed to be a spy handled by the Chinese government. For years, Fang Fang targeted up-and-coming American politicians. She engaged in romantic trysts with at least two Midwestern mayors and was involved with Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who ran for president in 2020. After being "outed," she vanished.
Olive Boneflayer

The threat of China invading Taiwan is growing every day. What the U.S. can do to stop it.

In his speech celebrating the Chinese Communist Party's 100th-anniversary last week, Chairman Xi Jinping proclaimed that China has never bullied or oppressed the people of any other country. Yet that is exactly what Beijing is doing to Taiwan, and its intensifying aggression toward the democratic island is increasingly raising concerns that it will try to take it by force.
The Hill

China says its military 'drove away' US warship

Chinese officials on Monday said that its military drove a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. A People's Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson said on social media that it sent ships and planes to the area after the USS Benfold entered an area around the Paracel Islands that is claimed by Beijing.
US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing's ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.
The Hill

War with Russia is not hypothetical and our lumbering bureaucracy is unprepared for it

In his recent annual "town hall," Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled his resolve to take Moscow's confrontation with Washington to the next level — an outright war that, in his view, the United States is unable to win. Having served as a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) intelligence officer for Russian doctrine and strategy, I am concerned that our government bureaucracy is indeed woefully unprepared for a full-on war with Russia, which appears to be a hypothetical scenario no longer.
TheDailyBeast

China Warns iI Will Take 'Necessary Measures' as U.S. Blacklist Grows

China's Ministry of Commerce warned on Sunday that it "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests," after the U.S. added 23 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over human rights violations. Beijing denies any abuses and said it "resolutely opposes" the expansion, which it calls a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules." On Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce added a tranche of companies "implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region." It also added five Chinese companies that the U.S. claims directly support China's military modernization programs related to "lasers and battle management systems."
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...

