Pine Ridge, FL

Separate fact from opinion

Citrus County Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was disappointed when I read Michael Bates’ article “Pine Ridge couple feel the effects of short-staffed restaurants.”. I’m not disputing the fact that restaurants are having a hard time attracting employees. I agree, but I think it is inaccurate and disingenuous of Bates to blame “hefty federal government stimulus money” for all the vacancies.

Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: Work From Home Pay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many people are asking questions about work from home and their pay. Specifically, can your boss pay you less to do the same job if you decide to work from home?. In general, employers cannot cut any one person’s pay to do the same...
Torrington, CTMySanAntonio

From the Chamber: Optimistic opinions and options

With cautious optimism, we are seeing our friends and colleagues in person. I recently had the good fortune to attend the monthly board meeting of KidsPlay Children’s Museum in downtown Torrington. I was struck by the positive tone of fellow board members and dedicated staff, bringing to the table a wide range of knowledge, experience and talent. It was an excellent meeting that brought to mind frequent comments most meaningful in all of our lives as we go forward.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

What Will You Do if Louisiana Gets Shutdown Again?

COVID cases are back on the rise. What will you do if Louisiana shuts down again?. I can only speak for myself, but I would blow a gasket if Louisiana shuts down due to the new COVID-19 variant. I honestly don't think I could financially handle another shutdown if it's anything like 2020. Income loss was obviously the biggest impact for me during last year's long-lasting shutdown, but there are other issues at play for me. For one, it's just been nice lately to get back to borderline normal life. We were restricted for a long, long time. Now, just to be out and about freely has been downright refreshing. I'm not sure I'm ready to lose that freedom, and I think 99.9999% of people reading this will agree.
POTUSNew York Post

COVID has become a media-driven panic disconnected from facts

Reprinted with permission from Mediaite. One of the most underrated aspects of human behavior is how much expectations dictate our perceptions of reality. Largely because none of us has ever dealt with a pandemic before and, therefore, we have no experience on which to draw comparisons, this has been particularly true when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus.
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

New Study Ranks Maryland 6th for Public Schools

Maryland has the sixth best public school system in the nation according to finance website WalletHub. The Massachusetts public school system is ranked number one in the nation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the higher the level of education one completes, the higher their income potential and the...
Healthaudacy.com

Many moms still absent from work force

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Working mothers are still struggling to recover, according to the latest snapshot. The Brookings Institution reports that as of June, mothers between the ages 25-54 have not returned to the workforce in the same numbers as before the pandemic hit. The non-profit says single moms...
Personal Financemanisteenews.com

Liz Weston: How to have a retirement worth saving for

Most advice about retirement planning focuses on how to save enough money to replace your paycheck. But work provides us with a lot more than income. Many of us get a sense of meaning, accomplishment and even identity from what we do. Work also provides social connections and a structure for our days.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

9 really good reasons to call out sick

Sick leave is paid time off from work that you can use to stay home and prioritize your physical and emotional health. If your absences are not protected by the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Americans With Disabilities Act or a state-level paid sick leave law, you can be fired.
Personal Financeboothbayregister.com

Addressing the student loan crisis

Forty-five million Americans carry $1.71 trillion in student loan debt. Put another way, one in every eight Americans is in debt for a degree. According to CNBC, that’s about $780 billion more owed than credit card debt, making student loan debt one of the most severe financial burdens facing our country today.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Educationdistrictadministration.com

How SEL training can help alleviate teacher burnout, stress

The Atlanta Public School system recognizes the importance of social-emotional development, not just for students but for teachers and staff. However, its whole approach to developing programs for educators that build self-management and relationship skills is rare. Very few districts employ strategies to assist those who lead classrooms. A new...

