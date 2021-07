Dance In-a-Bag is a fun, virtual, physically distanced summer activity for movers of all ages and abilities. These weeklong activities are offered from June 14th to July 24th. Each week offers individualized engaging activities inspired by dance. In each bag you will find a week’s worth of creative movement supplies, prerecorded dance activities, and crafts. No dance experience necessary. All ages and abilities welcome. Each Dance In-a-Bag is adjustable for ages 4-12 years. Subsidized pricing for Summer Dance In-a-Bag is available. You choose the price point that works for your family!