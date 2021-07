There has been a sad demise of the world-renowned comedian naming Jackie Mason who has risen up from a modest childhood, he belongs to the lower east side and from there he managed to become one of the most famous comedians of all time, he has died at the age of 93. He has died in Manhattan on Saturday in the Mount Sinai Hospital, he has died in the presence of his wife and some of his friends who were there in the hospital for him as they were providing him the strength and this has been stated by his longtime pal naming Raoul Felder.