Beazley taps new COO

JRT Realty Group, a woman-owned commercial real estate firm, has hired Andrew Judd as its new chief operating officer, Commercial Observer has learned. Judd started at JRT Realty at the end of June after 17 years with Cushman & Wakefield, most recently serving as the brokerage’s senior managing director for the New Jersey region. He will be based in New York City and report to JRT Realty CEO and founder Jodi Pulice, with a focus on preparing the firm for a wave of new hires as the commercial real estate world prioritizes diversity.