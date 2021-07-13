Cancel
Business

Beazley taps new COO

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeazley has announced the appointment of Troy Dehmann as its new chief operating officer. Dehmann (pictured above) has more than 20 years of experience in finance, operations and business transformation within the financial services sector. Prior to joining Beazley, he served as global COO for finance operations and core finance at HSBC. Dehmann also served at HSBC in London in roles including global COO of business finance and global head of cost management.

