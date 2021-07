The body of a Lake Barkley boater was recovered Sunday morning near the mouth of Davenport Bay. Information provided by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) indicated that Dustin Fox, 31, of Princeton, was missing since 2 p.m. Saturday, when witnesses said he was ejected from his boat and later hit by it. Witnesses said he did not surface, and that there were no passengers on the boat.