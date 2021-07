The Henry County Board met Thursday July 22. Duane Anderson and Jill Darrin were absent. Hillcrest Homes requested the approval of $7182 for repairs to the sewer system. "It's a little city out there", explained Jan May, head of the Health and Social Services Committee. The repairs are necessary to complete before winter, as unplugging the clogs in the system involve leaning over a pit, and removing the debris. The repairs will take a week long project and reduce it to a few hours.