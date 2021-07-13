Eka Ventures closes $95M Impact VC fund for sustainable consumption, healthcare and society

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, home of the American Funds and one of the world's largest investment management firms, has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. The Compact is a call to companies globally to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the UN goals. These are embodied in its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which address many of the world's most pressing needs and apply to all nations.