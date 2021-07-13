Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Eka Ventures closes $95M Impact VC fund for sustainable consumption, healthcare and society

By Mike Butcher
TechCrunch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s been the focus of U.K.-based Eka Ventures since it started investing in April 2020. It’s now reached a final close on its $95 million (£68 million) fund, and claims to be the “largest impact-driven early-stage venture capital fund focused on the UK”, although TechCrunch was unable to verify that claim.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Consumption#Health Care#Capital Funds#Uk#Eka Ventures#Techcrunch#British Business Bank#Bsc#Isomer#St Thomas Foundation#Snowball#Gousto Bloom Wild#Vc Mmc Ventures#Urban Jungle#Venture Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Tesla
Related
Worldnaturalgasworld.com

Canadian cleantech venture fund adds capital

New capital brings total commitment to C$50mn. Canada’s NGIF Cleantech Ventures said July 26 it had completed a second close, adding C$15mn (US$11.9mn) in committed capital to the C$35mn committed in its initial close earlier this year. Additional capital came from producers ARC Resources and Tourmaline Oil and Tidewater Midstream...
BusinessHarvard Health

Stewardship Excellence: ESG Engagement In 2021

This post is based on an Institutional Shareholder Services memorandum by Dr. Julia Haake, Managing Director, Global Head of Stewardship & Engagement at ISS ESG. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Agency Problems of Institutional Investors by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here); Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here); and The Specter of the Giant Three by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here).
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer

Dr Alan E. Walts joins Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals team; renowned business leader brings industry experience in corporate and private venture capital, business development, R&D and general management. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases,...
Medical & Biotechhomenewshere.com

Lumira Ventures Closes on US$255 Million of New Capital to Build Transformative Healthcare Companies

Oversubscribed Lumira Ventures IV to continue successful focus backing biotechnology and medtech companies in Canada and U.S. Companion strategic fund formed in partnership with international pharmaceutical company. During the past 18 months Lumira Ventures completed 8 exit transactions and portfolio companies received 2 FDA new product approvals and raised over...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Mach49 Catalyzes Growth in Sustainability-Focused Venture Building and Investing for Global 1000 Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, highlights its clients' expanding commitment to investments across sustainable energy, climate tech, EV and sustainable mobility, circular economy, and intelligent infrastructure. Mach49 partners with leading multinationals to build their own internal incubators and accelerators to drive organic growth. The team also helps global businesses design and launch their internal corporate venture capital (CVC) activities — investing, partnering, and M&A. All of Mach49's clients regard sustainability as an important part of their agenda. Clients focused on groundbreaking sustainability ventures and investments include Halliburton Labs of Halliburton Company; TDK Ventures of TDK Corporation; SE Ventures from Schneider Electric; Hitachi; LIXIL Corporation; and RWE Energy; among others.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Vertu Capital and BDC Capital Announce Strategic Sale of Firmex

Exit highlights value generating partnership with high-growth tech firm. TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Vertu Capital, a private equity fund specializing in high potential, Canadian-headquartered technology companies, and BDC Capital are pleased to announce the strategic sale of Firmex, a global SaaS-based provider of virtual data rooms, to Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Bank Starling CEO Anne Boden Says They’re Pulling Away from the Fintech Pack, Firm Reports Profitability, Growing Responsibly

UK’s Starling Bank recently shared its trading update for the quarter to 30 June 2021 and its report and “accounts for the period ending 31 March 2021.”. The results, released by Starling on July 22, 2021, demonstrate “strong and responsible growth, continued profitability and a stable fixed cost base.”. Starling’s...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Sells FlexXray

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today that it has sold its portfolio company FlexXray Holdings, LLC ("FlexXray" or the "Company") to Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holdings. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. FlexXray is...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Capital Group Joins The United Nations Global Compact

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, home of the American Funds and one of the world's largest investment management firms, has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. The Compact is a call to companies globally to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the UN goals. These are embodied in its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which address many of the world's most pressing needs and apply to all nations.
EconomyGlobeSt.com

How VC Funding Could Give Office a Much-Needed Boost

Hiring data across hundreds of firms that received venture capital-backed funding may provide a clue into how those cash infusions will impact CRE, according to a new report from Newmark. The 500 US firms Newmark analyzed and cross-referenced against LinkedIn data raised a total of $44.9 billion and posted 22,582...
Businessbizjournals

Tomahawk Robotics closes biggest Space Coast VC deal of the year

A Melbourne-based robotics company landed the biggest venture capital deal on the Space Coast this year, a testament to its experienced team and a sign of growing venture capital interest in the region, according to a local investor. Tomahawk Robotics Inc. closed a $10 million venture capital round in April,...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Azimut Group, with Azimut Investments S.A., Is Reportedly the First Luxembourg Fund Manager to Acquire Permit to Manage Digital Asset Funds

with Azimut Investments S.A., is reportedly the first asset management firm based in Luxembourg to acquire authorization to manage digital assets strategies. With this further evidence of the Group’s innovation capabilities, Azimut confirmed that it will be introducing the AZ RAIF Digital Asset fund, which is the first fund under Luxembourg law and the second overall in Europe. It will aim to make strategic investments in virtual currencies, exchange-traded funds, and equity of Fintech or blockchain-related firms.
MarketsTelegraph

Stock market in rude health as London floats outweigh private equity deals

City dealmakers are exhausted. After a surge in stock market listings in the first seven months of the year, they are in need of a break. “There are still a lot of companies being admitted to the market and it usually would have slowed down by now,” says one senior City source. “People want August off.”
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

DEURASIA AIF poised to raise 600 crores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI/PNN): AIF is a privately pooled investment vehicle that collects money from private investors, and usually includes private equity, hedge fund, venture capital, angel fund, etc. Investors who want to diversify their portfolio can choose Alternative Investment Fund to grow their wealth. Traditionally, alternative asset...
EconomyPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

The Funded: Index Ventures just raised $3B in what's shaping up as another record year for VC fundraising

Index's big new fundraising comes as huge amounts of capital are flooding into the venture industry. Leading Change: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Business. How are Silicon Valley companies working to make their workforces become more inclusive? What steps are they taking to develop a more diverse C-Suite? And will all of this lead to meaningful change for the better?

Comments / 0

Community Policy