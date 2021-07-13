Final Fantasy XIV Upcoming Content Leading Into Endwalker Expansion Detailed
Following the recent Livestream and news of the game’s popularity strike causing developer Square Enix to hold off on selling Final Fantasy XIV Online digitally for a short period, the publisher and developers of the game have outlined what fans can expect leading up to the release of Endwalker, the game’s last expansion. Different events will range from July-August, September-October, and November onward. The Final Fantasy XIV Online benchmark software was also released so players can test and see how well the game will run on their computers.games.mxdwn.com
