Final Fantasy XIV Upcoming Content Leading Into Endwalker Expansion Detailed

Just a couple of months ago, Sega finally announced Lost Judgment, the full-fledged sequel to the spinoff title from the Yakuza franchise, Judgment. The sub-series has garnered its own dedicated fan base, and the anticipation there when it launches later this year on September 24. However, due to an internal dispute, this might be the final game in the series. Revealed from a Japanese publication Nikkan Taishu, and leaked through Reddit, a dispute between the publisher and Johnny’s, an acting agency in Japan, over the use of the main character’s image. The most startling point of this is that Johnny’s does not want the game to come to the PC gaming platform, which is completely counterintuitive to Sega’s strategy.