2021’s NJBIZ Healthcare Heroes

By NJBIZ STAFF
NJBIZ
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like our favorite fictional protagonists, heroes are all around us–sometimes you just need a little help seeing them for the champions they are. In August, NJBIZ will shine a light on the heroes around us when we celebrate the 2021 Healthcare Heroes Awards. Based off of your submissions, and chosen by a panel of independent judges, the program recognizes individuals and organizations across 12 categories for their significant impacts on the health care industry and landscape in New Jersey.

