2021’s NJBIZ Healthcare Heroes

New brand reflects the growth of largest home health agency in Massachusetts advancing a novel care model that that has put innovation at the forefront of patient care Medford, MA – July 19, 2021 – Nizhoni Health, one of the fastest growing home healthcare providers in Massachusetts, today announced the company will now operate as Innovive Health. As part of today’s announcement, Innovive Health unveiled a new logo, new brand and new website (https://innovivehealth.com) to reflect the company’s evolution and best-in-class model that is both innovative and transforming how home healthcare is delivered to complex and vulnerable patients. “This is an exciting time for our company, which has evolved since I founded it nearly two decades ago while remaining true to our mission to service the population’s most vulnerable and underserved citizens at home,” said Joseph McDonough, Founder and CEO of Innovive Health. “Our new brand reflects both our vision and commitment to re-engineering how home healthcare is delivered to our patients by leveraging technology and data as a platform for enhanced clinical decision making along with the elimination of social barriers to care and the reduction in the utilization of high-cost care environments.” Innovive Health’s unique home health model focuses on patients who have multiple medical comorbidities with complicating behavioral illness, treating and educating patients on their holistic well-being. In addition, the new brand highlights the company's investments in innovation and technology including being one of the early adopters in home healthcare of a cloud-based infrastructure and a fully integrated EMR. Through an engagement with Salesforce, which now serves as the company’s new provider relationship management technology platform, Innovive Health is able to assess new patients’ needs and create seamless care experiences with its hospital, ACO and community care partners. Since its inception in 2004, the organization has played a vital role as the hub for a complex care team – coordinating with a multitude of specialists and providers across the continuum of care. Over several years, Innovive Health has built a strong clinical and operations team while establishing and expanding the company’s partnerships with healthcare organizations and world-class technology companies to fundamentally change the way care is delivered to this population. Innovive Health provides core skilled services including skilled nursing, physical therapy, and occupational therapy along with additional specialty programs to assist in the overall treatment of individuals at home. To learn more about Innovive Health or to make a referral, please visit https://innovivehealth.com. About Innovive Health As one of the fastest growing home health agencies in Massachusetts, Innovive Health has been delivering strong clinical outcomes for more than two decades and is transforming healthcare through an innovative model of patient-centered, data driven, full-service home care. Innovive Health provides high quality nursing, therapy and services to some of the region’s most vulnerable and underserved populations in the safety and comfort of their homes and communities. For more information, visit https://innovivehealth.com. ###