Death Notices
Robbye Hunter Sayers, age 90, of Brookville, FL and formerly of Mt. Juliet, died July 7, 2021. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet, with Shelton Hunter officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the chapel. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.www.lebanondemocrat.com
