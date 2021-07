2.2MW of JinkoSolar’s solar panels were supplied by JinkoSolar’s official distributor in Philippines – Proinso and installed atop its cheese making building located in Laguna, Philippines. This project which will generates about 30% New Zealand Creamery’s power production, is one of the largest of this kind in Philippine. The Creamery is well on the way to fulfilling its original vision and mission to power the whole facility with renewable energy resources. “Knowing that the cheese we eat is produced by solar, and we are helping the environment by watching the energy consumption move backwards is too impressive for words. Bring on the sun!” said the owner of the creamery company.