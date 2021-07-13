SALT expands access to food beyond seniors

An organization known largely for its delivery assistance outreach to Wilson County seniors is broadening that access to help feed more people.

The SALT Ministry, which stands for Serving at the Lord’s Table, will be hosting a mobile food pantry starting Saturday at 9 a.m. for anyone in Wilson County who’s hungry and needs sustenance.

Historically the SALT Ministry has concentrated their efforts on feeding seniors, but it is seeking to branch out and with new pick-up sites.

According to a news release from Joyce Gaines, SALT Pantry coordinator, the mobile aspect of the food pantry means that “this will be a drive through event hosted at the SALT Pantry at Leeville United Method Church.”

Leeville UMC is located at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road, Lebanon.

Gaines said that since this is a drive-through giveaway event, “nobody will have to get out of their cars.”

She added, “Trunks or back seats should be cleaned out of unnecessary items so there is room for the food to be put in the vehicle.”

Registration can be done on site, and then the patron will drive from station to station to receive food. Gaines said that in years past, “Food tends to go pretty quickly so participants are encouraged to come early.”

As always, the SALT Ministry team is inviting any un-enrolled seniors who need food to call 615-965-5361, or email saltministry2015@gmail.com to be added to its delivery routes.

Gaines said Monday that communication networks such as friends, family, churches, and other social service organizations are vital in spreading the word and is encouraging those entities to help get the word out to seniors in need. “We talk to people in the community and said where are the underserved people?”

From a logistics standpoint, Gaines said, “The potential to provide service to new neighbors is dependent on knowing where to go, and having enough volunteers to make the deliveries.”

In anticipation of this growing demand, SALT is taking applications for volunteers. This is why Gaines hopes the pick-up sites can offset some of that burden.

“This is dependent on our volunteer base, but if we can get it to a pick-up site for seniors capable of making that trip, it would help us cut down on the need for volunteers,” she said.

SALT will be adding other pick-up options later with specific dates and times to be announced. People who don’t need the food to be delivered can get on the distribution list. They still have to call and be registered in advance. This will be open only to those who are registered with SALT.

No matter the method of delivery, the qualifiers remain simple. One just needs to be a Wilson County resident, age 55 and over, and having a financial need.

“Our seniors have a hard time getting to the grocery store,” Gaines said. “Could be a health issue or a lack of transportation, but it also provides a friendly face once a week they can check in with.”

Gaines said that an increasing situation being seen involves seniors who are raising grandchildren. If the SALT team realizes its delivering food to one family where the grandmother is the sole support for herself, daughter, and two grandchildren for example, then they would send an extra child-friendly box.

On one such occasion, a SALT volunteer came back and relayed the excitement as one girl opened the box exclaiming, “Look Mom. It’s just like Christmas.”

The volunteer said, “That brought tears to my eyes that a child would get that excited over food.”

The SALT Ministry has been delivering food to seniors since December 2014. Their volunteers currently serve about 150 households across the county. The SALT mission is simple: See no Wilson County senior goes hungry.

Most of the food is received from Second Harvest Food Bank, SALT also receives USDA food that is distributed to those that meet the government qualifications.

When the organization gives away USDA food, questions about income are required by law, but the non-USDA food doesn’t have as many restrictions.

“We have a little flexibility on the non-USDA items,” she said. “So, if someone is hungry, but the income isn’t quite in line, we are still going to try to feed them.”