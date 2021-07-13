In the community: Wet Dog Triathlon
Participants from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, California, New Mexico and Virginia took part Saturday in the Wet Dog Triathlon at Point Mallard Park in Decatur. The event, which includes running, biking and swimming, is a fundraiser for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. The organization's mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong, enduring and professionally supported relationships with a mentor who changes their lives for the better.www.decaturdaily.com
