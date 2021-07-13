Michael Jerryson 1974-2021

LEAVITTSBURG — Belinda Jo “B” Shields, born Sept. 3, 1957, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. “We are deeply grieving the loss of Belinda, who stood out in a crowd with her strong will, deep convictions and indomitable spirit. She was a brave and outspoken woman with an eccentric and colorful personality that encouraged everyone around her to think for themselves. Belinda fought hard to find her way in life, struggling with her inner demons, but never lost that generous spirit. She touched the lives of everyone she knew with her quick wit and sense of humor; always ready to give a hug, a helping hand or a punch, whatever was required. She had a huge heart. Belinda will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
