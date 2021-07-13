CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jerryson 1974-2021

Cover picture for the articleHOWLAND — Michael Jerryson, 47, passed away 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, after battling ALS. Michael was born Michael Frederick Kessler on May 10, 1974, at Evanston Hospital in Illinois, the son of Rhella Kessler and the late Jerry Kessler. He was a graduate of New Trier High...

