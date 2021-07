Riley went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over Atlanta. Riley snapped a six-game homer drought with a two-run shot in the eighth inning when the game was already decided, but the noteworthy thing about the long ball is that he blasted that rocket off shortstop Ronald Torreyes, who pitched the eighth when the game was all but over. It was Riley's 16th long ball of the campaign and has gone yard three times already this month.