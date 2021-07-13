CCSO: Sunday afternoon wreck injures 3 north of Murray
CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that three people were injured Sunday afternoon in a wreck that occurred just north of Murray. In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies were called at about 1 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of U.S. 641 and Radio Road for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies said they located two vehicles with severe damage.www.murrayledger.com
Comments / 0