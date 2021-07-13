50% Tuition at NW-SCC
MUSCLE SHOALS - Northwest-Shoals Community College is using CARES funding to provide at least a 50% tuition break for students who register for the fall semester. NWSCC has received approximately $6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security money to be disseminated to students. The college has given out almost $3 million to date. The amount of CARES funds students receive this fall will depend on how many hours they have taken.www.courierjournal.net
