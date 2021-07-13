Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 1014 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale and Carefree. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 702 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the Navajo Nation. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Cornfields Chapter House, Kinlichee Chapter House, Sunrise Springs, Burnside, Pine Springs, Greasewood Springs, Ganado and Greasewood. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 380 and 420. State Route 264 between mile markers 439 and 463. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Doddridge County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 08:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL DODDRIDGE, SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON AND NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 831 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.7 inches of rain have fallen. An additional rainfall amount expected 0.00 to 0.25 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Weston, Jackson Mill, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew and Horner. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 99 and 111. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Nevada, including the following areas, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * From 1 PM PDT this afternoon through this evening * Brief heavy rainfall from thunderstorms
Doddridge County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 08:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Lewis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL DODDRIDGE, SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON AND NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 831 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.7 inches of rain have fallen. An additional rainfall amount expected 0.00 to 0.25 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Weston, Jackson Mill, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew and Horner. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 99 and 111. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek burn scar in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown! Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Mono .Monsoonal moisture spreading north into the Sierra Front and western NV will produce slow moving hybrid type thunderstorms across the region. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * Slow moving hybrid type thunderstorms could produce short periods of heavy rainfall over steeper terrain in and around past/current burn scars. * Recently burned areas from the Tamarack fire between US395 and CA89 in and around the communities of Spring Valley and Holbrook Junction could be most impacted by locally heavy rainfall and flooding.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 05:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 502 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall continuing across the Warning area. Flash flooding has been observed east of Mecca where numerous vehicles were stranded. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are expected. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, Thousand Palms, Santa Rosa Mountain and Sky Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 23:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Inyo; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Inyo County in south central California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 215 AM PDT. * At 1113 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of Death Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shoshone, Furnace Creek, Death Valley Junction, Tecopa and Texas Springs Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Inyo The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Inyo County in south central California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 112 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms developing across Death Valley National Park. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and will impact roadways leading to Death Valley Junction Furnace Creek...and Stovepipe Wells. Highway 190...127...Scottys Castle Road...and other roadways in the park bounds will be impacted. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stovepipe Wells, Furnace Creek, Texas Springs Campground, Mesquite Springs Campground, Scottys Castle and Death Valley Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil; Harford .Slow moving thunderstorms continue to drop down from Pennsylvania on top of regions already hit by heavy rainfall. Flooding will be possible as this line moves through. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Cecil County in northeastern Maryland North Central Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Calvert... North East Rising Sun... Charlestown Farmington... West Nottingham Zion... Bay View Richardsmere... Lombard Octoraro... Conowingo Rock Springs... Blake Pleasant Hill Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 300 AM MST Tuesday. * At 417 AM MST, gauge reports along Tonto Creek continue to show high flow levels making unbridged crossings impassable. Flooding is expected to continue through Monday night. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center.
Cecil County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 01:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cecil; Harford .Slow moving thunderstorms continue to drop down from Pennsylvania on top of regions already hit by heavy rainfall. Flooding will be possible as this line moves through. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Western Cecil County in northeastern Maryland North Central Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 515 AM EDT. * At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Calvert... North East Rising Sun... Charlestown Farmington... West Nottingham Zion... Bay View Richardsmere... Lombard Octoraro... Conowingo Rock Springs... Blake Pleasant Hill Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Southampton County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia The Southwestern City of Suffolk in southeastern Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffolk, Gates, Como, Whaleyville, Cleopus, Reynoldson, Dort, Somerton, Topsy, Wyanoke, Drum Hill, Riddicksville, Riverdale, Hazelton, Sunbeam and Nurney. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Douglas County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tamarack Wildfire burn scar in Alpine County in northern California Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 317 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rain over the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Tamarack Wildfire Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Tamarack Wildfire, Markleeville, and portions of Highway 395 near Spring Valley and Holbrook Jct communities. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mesa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of western Colorado and southeast Utah. This will lead to another round of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 10:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Inyo County in south central California San Bernardino County in southern California West Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 1044 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Sandy Valley. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sandy Valley and Goodsprings. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Alpine by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alpine The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tamarack Wildfire burn scar in Alpine County in northern California Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 317 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rain over the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Tamarack Wildfire Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Tamarack Wildfire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include The Tamarack Wildfire, Markleeville, and portions of Highway 395 near Spring Valley and Holbrook Jct communities. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 429 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canyon De Chelly National Monument, Red Lake Chapter House, Del Muerto, Upper Wheatfields, Wheatfields, Fort Defiance, Window Rock, Sawmill, St. Michaels and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 474 and 475. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Inyo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO AND SOUTHEASTERN NYE COUNTIES At 142 PM PDT, Heaviest rainfall has lifted north into the Death Valley region. Roadway flooding has been reported on Highway 127 south of Shoshone. Flooding remains possible for another hour or so as water gradually recedes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahrump, Shoshone and Death Valley Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 17:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of the Paria River slot canyon! Flood waters will flow down the Paria River, reaching the confluence with the Colorado River at Lees Ferry around 9 PM to 11 PM MST. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Paria River in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 545 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Paria River. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Paria River. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Paria River. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lees Ferry, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Grand Canyon National Park and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following slot canyons Paria River upstream of Lees Ferry. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

