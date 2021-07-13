Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 22:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 AM MST. * At 954 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East, Rita Ranch and Cascabel.alerts.weather.gov
