City budget proposal gives taxpayers a break

Despite a pandemic that still ravages parts of the country and in the face of hostile legislation from the state, Austin “has come through the many challenges of the past year in as good or better shape than any big city of America,” City Manager Spencer Cronk said Friday as he laid out city staffers’ proposed budget for 2021-22. In fact, both sales tax and property taxes are projected to be significantly higher than what was anticipated just a few months ago, he reported.