Kelly and Walter “Bud” McKenzie are celebrating their one year anniversary of owning Walt’s Four Seasons Campground and Country Store this month. In the past year they have transformed a tired rundown RV park into a campground that is receiving high marks in the camping and recreational vehicle world. Their work has earned them five stars on Facebook reviews; on camping websites they earned 4.5 out of 5 on https://www.roverpass. com and on https://www. campgroundreviews.com they still come in at 3.5 out of 5, but all reviews that are less than a fourstar were posted before the McKenzies took ownership.